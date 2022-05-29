A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Calvary Assembly of God, 2402 NW Bell Ave, Lawton for Ella Pauline Meador, formerly Polly Campbell, 97. Polly passed from this life to her heavenly home on May 7, 2022 from Peoria, AZ where she resided the past two years.
Polly was born April 1, 1925, at Faxon, to Claude B. and Mary Josephine (Moon) Davis. She attended 15 schools before graduating from Lawton High in 1944. Her first job was telephone operator for Southwestern Bell. After four months she moved to Oklahoma City with a friend where they were hired at Douglas Aircraft. Polly was short and very small so she was given the job of Riveter in the tail of the plane. After four months, she resigned her job to marry Rolley O. Campbell Jr., who was on leave from the Navy, on April 4, 1945, in Lawton at JP’s office.
They returned to west coast where he was stationed at Mares Island and Monterey. Transferred to east coast to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and New London, Connecticut. They established a home in Lawton after his discharge from the Navy. Polly was a homemaker raising three children. She was an excellent seamstress making many of her clothes and all of Glenda’s by modifying the patterns for a proper fit.
Rolley was employed by Public Service Company of Oklahoma for 35 years until his death on July 6, 1977. At that time, they had 12 rental properties and Polly became a very accomplished business woman.
Polly was widowed for nine years when she met Wiley Meador and married Dec. 23, 1986. Wiley was a Civil Service employee at Fort Sill at the carpentry shop. They enjoyed his retirement working together to repair and remodel their rentals.
Polly is survived by three children: Patrick Campbell and wife Sandi (Steele) of Tulsa; Glenda and husband, Terry Funderburk of Glendale, AZ, and Kenneth Campbell of Show Low, AZ; two siblings: Robert M. (Bob) Davis of Lawton and LaVelle Bean of Murchison, Texas; four grandchildren: Chris and Wife Sara (Roberson)
of Broken Arrow; Amy Campbell, Tulsa; Tricia and husband, Dr. Mark Mucklow, of Peoria, AZ, and Melissa Funderburk-Goodman of Peoria, AZ.; eight great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, two babies, a daughter, and a son, Donald Wayne Campbell, age 1 year and one day old, one brother, Lester Davis, one sister and her husband Dorothy and Forrest Doling, and sister-in-law, Virginia (Berry) Davis, a brother-in-law, William Leslie Bean, a daughter-in-law, Joyce Ann Strauss-Campbell.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Calvary Assembly of God.