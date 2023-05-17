Funeral service for Ella Jean Burch, 87, of Walters, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Les Banks officiating.
Funeral service for Ella Jean Burch, 87, of Walters, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Les Banks officiating.
Mrs. Burch passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023 in Burkburnett, Texas.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends on Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ella was born on Sept. 23, 1935 in Ryan, to Edgar Jack and Vera (Moore) Strickland. She grew up in Frederick and Cache where she attended school. She married Billy “Bill” Burch on May 24, 1953 in Wichita Falls, Texas and they lived in Lawton. Ella served as president for Beta Sigma Phi where she was a member for many years. She was a vital part of coordinating the Miss Lawton Pageant for many years... a position she truly loved. In 1979, she and Bill moved to Frederick, where she owned and operated “My Little Corner” shop inside her husband’s auto parts store, Central Automotive. After 30 years of business, they retired to Walters. Mr. Burch passed away on Jan. 2, 2023. Ella enjoyed working in her yard and taking care of her beloved furbabies. She also loved spending time and caring for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law:, Debbie and Dennis Chavez, of Faxon, and Tina Burch Lee and Wesley A. Lee, of Walters; her son, Rod Burch, of Lawton; her sister and brother-in-law, Reba and Larry Noble, of Duncan; her grandchildren: Bambi Loftin (Billy Karr), Tiffany Escoe, Jonathon Escoe (Brandy Escoe) Megan Bennett, Jessicah Frazier (Denver Frazier), Jake Lee (Kacy Lee), Josh Lee (Dana Lee), Laura Spicer (Dustin Spicer), Ridge Miller (Kelsey Ferguson); and her great-grandchildren: Presley Loftin (Trevor Hartman), Cooper Loftin, Casen Escoe, Koraline Escoe, Deacon Escoe, and numerous others; her nieces and nephews: Derek (Strickland) Smith, Jackie (Strickland) Herring, Tana and Chris Lamb, Kimi Strickland, and Derek and Michelle Noble; and many other loving relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and soulmate of almost 70 years, Bill Burch; her infant son, Todd Randall Burch; and her brothers, Jerry Jack Strickland and James “Jim” Strickland.
