A private family graveside service was held for Elizabeth Ryker at Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Elizabeth Ryker died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma at the age of 94. She was born January 7, 1926 in Prairie Grove, Arkansas to Dolph and Lena (Carl) Helm. She grew up in Prairie Grove and was valedictorian of her high school class. Following graduation, she worked at a bank in Prairie Grove and married Estus W. Ryker on January 7, 1948 in Prairie Grove. He preceded her in death on February 14, 1996.
The couple moved to Lawton in 1949 from Muskogee and Elizabeth worked at City National Bank and later for Civil Service at Fort Sill with both Signal and Recreation. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She had also served as a volunteer with Hospice of Southwest of Oklahoma and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children).
Survivors include her daughter, Ann Martin; her son and daughter-in-law, Carl and Nicki Ryker; her granddaughter, Amy Reed and husband Scott; her grandson, Jeff Martin; great grandsons, Ryan Reed, Brayden Reed and Dylan Reed; her sisters, Sarah Ruth Morton and Katie Sue Rieff and husband Jim.
Her husband, parents, Dolph and Lena Helm, brothers, Howard Helm and Grady Helm, son-in-law, Jerry Martin, and granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Martin, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawton Public School Foundation, P.O. Box 2323,
Lawton, OK 73502.
