Elizabeth R. Rawls Ward Wilson was born on July 28, 1968 to Wavie and Bessie Rawls in Lawton/Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Elizabeth attended Lawton Public Schools and graduated from MacArthur High School in May 1986. She enrolled in Cameron University and majored in Criminal Justice. Later she attended Great Plains Vocational and Technical School and pursued her certification in Phlebotomy.
Elizabeth had a strong work ethic. She was employed at Comanche County Memorial Hospital working in the Heart and Vascular Department as a patient monitor. She developed an interest in baking and was hired as the Bakery Manager for Country Mart Grocery Store. Elizabeth then took an interest in finance and decided to work for Premier Finance Co. as a loan processor. She took a strong interest in the hospitality industry and began working as a front desk host for Hampton Inn & Suites and became s front desk manager. Later she was hired to work for Homewood Suites as a front desk manager and she was promoted to assistant manager for Homewood Suites, a part of Hilton Hotels.
Elizabeth was a people person and loved to spend time with her family and friends. She enjoyed listening to music, decorating, traveling, watching movies, shopping, and dancing. She especially loved spending time interacting with her grandchildren.
Elizabeth leaves to cherish her memory her mother Bessie Rawls, her daughter Shoence Ward, her son Ke’Andre Wilson, grandchildren Tyeli Partman and Keivonte Partman all of Lawton, Oklahoma; a sister Shelia Rawls West, and a nephew Antonio Rawls, Huntsville, Alabama, a niece Ka’Kisha Hargrove (Corey), Clayton, North Carolina; uncles Earnest Pritchard (Vinetta), Houston, Texas and John Pritchard (Regina), Hampton, Virginia; an aunt Susie Debose (Ozell) Ocala, Florida and a host of cousins and friends.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her son Victor Wavie Rawls, her father First Sergeant (Retired) Wavie Rawls, her grandparents Eugene and Lula Rawls and Andrew and Clara Pritchard.
Funeral services for Elizabeth R. Rawls Ward Wilson will be on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston. Viewing will be on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Whinery-Huddleston.
