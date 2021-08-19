Elizabeth Lucy Ann Banks-Mann
Life’s Beginning...
Elizabeth Lucy Ann Banks-Mann was born on Nov. 22, 1934 to William Charles Banks and Jessie Mae Banks in Lawton. She went to school at Dunbar Elementary and Douglass High School class of 1954. Elizabeth moved to Syracuse, New York. Elizabeth United with Tucker Missionary Baptist Church where she was a “mother of the church”.
Life’s Departure...
On July 23, 2021 in the year of our Lord, Elizabeth stepped into a prepared place for a prepared people. She heard the Master say, “Come ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world. She is now with the Father who loves her. She was preceded in death by her father William Charles Banks, mother Jessie Mae Banks, two daughters, Brenda Wooten and Georgetta Mann, three brothers: Wayne C. Banks, Johnny Banks and Robert Banks, and sister Wilma Bailey.
Those Who Remain....
Cherishing her memory, two daughters: Phyllis Holland, and Cynthia Lawrenstein of Syracuse, New York; two sons: Charles Mann and James Allen Mann (Holly M. Mann) of Syracuse, New, York; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five sisters: Josephine O. Bailey of Tacoma, Washington; Ella V. Banks; Mable A. Baker and Gloria McCall of Lawton; Ollie J. Banks of Lawrenceville, Georgia; four brothers: William C. Banks Jr. of San Diego California; Bennie E. Banks (Reta) of Lawton,; Don Hinson of San Antonio, Texas and Walter Banks of Bahrain, and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friend.
Memorial service for Elizabeth A. Banks-Mann will be held on Saturday Aug. 21, 2021 at noon at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church in Syracuse, New York.