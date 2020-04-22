Elizabeth Young

Lawton — Elizabeth (Liz) Young, 75, passed away on Saturday, April 18 2020 in her home. She was born Feb 12, 1945 in Lancaster Ramsbottom, England; and was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Joanne Cosbie-Ross and her brother John Cosbie-Ross.

She is survived by her husband Edward Young; two daughters, Michele Stoddard and husband Paul, Storm Cosbie-Ross and two sons, Tony Cosbie-Ross and Todd Cosbie-Ross; and four grandchildren, Nathan, Melissa, Jack, and Dylan.

Also, she also leaves behind a loving sister, Dorcas Grover and her husband Martin Grover; and sister-in-law Pamela Cosbie-Ross.

Due to present constraints, there will be no formal visitations and receiving of friends by the family.

The family would like to give special thanks to Elara Caring.

