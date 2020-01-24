Elizabeth “Ibby” L. Adams, passed away after a short illness on January 20,2020 at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, SC. She was born September 3, 1929 in Wilmington, DE to James McLaughlin and Eva Starr McLaughlin. While living in Wilmington, she met and married her first husband, the late Lt. Col (RET) Edgar A. Barrell, III in 1950. She later became a long-time resident of Lawton, OK, where she met and married Johnny L. Adams in 1977. In 2011, she moved to Ridgeland, SC, to live with one of her daughters.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by a son, David Barrell of Wilmington, DE, and a daughter, Anne Vazquez of Lawton, OK.
Elizabeth is survived by her four daughters, Samantha Weidenmaier of Lawton, OK, Susan Powell of Nobleboro, ME, Kathi Hite of Virginia Beach, VA, and Lori Adams of Ridgeland, SC. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to your local animal shelter or animal rescue in her memory.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Vaigneur Funeral Home of Ridgeland, SC is assisting the family. (vaigneurfh.com)