Funeral Services for Elizabeth Hubanks, 78, Walters, will be at the Church of Christ, Walters, OK, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Don Crow officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Elizabeth Ann Hubanks was born to Harvey Eugene and Irene (Sholte) Chisum on September 28, 1941 in Altus, OK and departed this life in Walters, OK on August 18, 2020 at the age of 78 years, 10 months and 21 days.
Liz grew up in Altus. She graduated from Altus High School in 1959 and went on to attend business college. She married Edward Junior Hubanks on April 28, 1962 in Altus. They made their home at Hollis, OK and Liz went to work as an administrative clerk for the Farm Home Administration. They moved to Walters in 1982 and she transferred to the Walters FHA office while Junior operated Wright’s Donuts.
The couple retired in 2000 and continued their yearly trips to Southfork, CO. This tradition began with Liz and her parents in 1953, and she never missed the trip until 2020. She loved to travel in general and enjoyed many trips to Branson. She also enjoyed fishing, spending time with friends, and attending concerts and movies. She was an active member of the Walters Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Irene Chisum, and her husband, Junior Hubanks in 2014.
Survivors include 2 sons, Steve Hubanks and Katy of Anadarko, and Chris Hubanks and Valerie of Sanger, TX; her uncle, Orley Tipton of Altus, OK; 9 grandchildren, Melissa Burghett and Tom of Oklahoma City, Lindsey Hubanks and Charlie of Noble, Sammy Hubanks of McAlester, OK, John Hubanks of Tollhouse, CA, Daniel, Samuel, Sydney, Sofie and Luke Hubanks all of Sanger, TX; 5 great grandchildren, Gabriel and Hannah Burghett, Emma Hubanks, Stormy Hubanks and Brayden Hubanks; and many friends.