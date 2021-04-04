Funeral services for Elizabeth “Ebby” Dilks, 92, Temple, will be at First Baptist Church, Temple, on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 10 a.m., Rev. Kevin Simpson officiating with burial in the Temple Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple. Viewing on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Elizabeth Ruth (Baker) Dilks was born to Joseph Oliver “Joe” and Edith Mae (Hunt) Baker on Nov. 9, 1928 in Hastings, and departed this life in Wichita Falls, TX on March 31, 2021 at the age of 92 years, 4 months and 22 days.
Ebby grew up at Temple, graduating from THS in 1946. After school, she worked 5 years at Sears as a record clerk ordering merchandise. She married Otho Leonard Dilks on June 22, 1949 at Burkburnett, TX and they made Temple their home. From 1961-1991 she worked in the engineering department at Cotton Electric as a Data Specialist.
Ebby enjoyed cross stitching. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Temple, serving in various capacities throughout the years. She loved spending time with her grandkids and enjoyed attending their school and sports activities as they were growing up.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Otho Dilks; her brother, Stanley Baker; 2 sisters: Marianne McClusky and Jeanne Sparkman.
Survivors include two children and spouses: Stephen and Donna Dilks of Cookietown; and Amy and Randy Brown of Iowa Park, TX; her sister, Barbara Jo Hooper of Canyon Lake, TX; her brothers and sisters-in-law: Charles and Glenna Dilks; Doris Kay and Doyle Humphries; Ann and Robert Cable; and Judy and Walter Butler; four grandchildren and spouses: Johnna Vest and Brannon of Iowa Park; Stephanie Dilks of Argyle, TX; Stephen Lynn Dilks II and Tiffany of Cookietown; Shane Dilks and Christann of Cookietown; six great-grandchildren: Braxten, Brynlee, Huntley, Ella, Easton, and Ruston; many other relatives and friends.
Memorial Donations can be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 488, Temple, OK 73568 or to Hospice of Wichita Falls, P.O. Box 4804, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.