Elizabeth (Betty) Skaggs passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in Lawton.
No services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral home.
Elizabeth (Betty) Skaggs, 70, of Lawton, was born Nov. 7, 1950, at the U.S. Army Hospital at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to Howard and Dorothea “Dot” Mandt. She graduated from Lawton High School in 1968. She married Charles “Chuck” Skaggs on June 15, 1982. Mrs. Skaggs had worked for Sears, Dillards and retired in 2014 from Great Plains Technology Center. She was a member of South Central Shufflers and The Clogging Sensation Clogging Clubs, Roadrunners, Altus Twirlers, Vernon Travelors, Boomtown Yellow Rockers, Swinging Rebels and Crippled Turkeys Square Dance Clubs and The Hilltoppers Round Dance Club.
Survivors include her daughter, Crystal Lema, granddaughter, Cristin Lema, grandson, Devin Lema, great-grandson, Anakin Carreon, great-granddaughter, Alicia Carreon, sister, Ginny Hernandez and two brothers: Larry Mandt and Tommy Mandt.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
She was a very well known woman throughout the United States. She was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.