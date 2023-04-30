Elizabeth “Beth” Faulkner Garrett, 79, of Lawton, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 in Duncan.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Elizabeth “Beth” Faulkner Garrett was born on Aug. 5, 1943 to Douglas Faulkner and Edna Boone Faulkner in Lawton. After she graduated from Lawton High School in 1961, she attended Cameron University. Beth had two children, John Damon Garrett and Jennifer Judy Garrett- Hoffman. After her children both graduated from high school, she continued on her college path and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from USAO in 1992. Once she graduated, she worked as the Eldercare Director for The Comanche County Health Department until her retirement in 2000.
Beth enjoyed gardening, decorating, baking and spending time with her family. She was a member of PEO and previously served as a deacon for First Presbyterian Church. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Beth is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Garrett-Hoffman and her partner Carlos Irizarry; grandchildren: Amy Beth Garrett and Cooper Garrett Morrow; nephews: Darren Brown, Doug Brown, DJ Brown, and Kayden Brown and nieces Beth Legum and Ashley Davis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Shirley Legum and brother-in-law, Ken Legum, sister, Judy Drake and brother-in-law, Rodney Drake, her son, John Garrett, niece, Shannon O’Dell, nephew, Dax Davis and son-in-law Mikel Hoffman.
There will be no formal funeral service at the request of our beloved one. I invite you to celebrate her memory please privately in your own ways. I know that she will be with us all in spirit.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Beth’s honor to The Alzheimer’s Association.
An online guest book, sympathy cards, and live streaming of services are available on www.beckerfuneral.com.
