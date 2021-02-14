Elizabeth Ann O’Connor, 85, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in Mary Immaculate Hospital. Mrs. O’Connor was a native of Washington State and a Hampton Resident since 1975 and currently residing in Yorktown since 2018. She was a Member of St Joan of Arc Catholic Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her brother Alex Hazuda, Jr. and is survived by her husband of 65 years, Christopher “Chris” Edward O’Connor Jr., and her children: Mary Jane O’Connor of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Eileen O’Connor of Hampton, VA; Chris O’Connor III (Colleen) of Yorktown, VA; Michael “Mickey” Patrick O’Connor (Laura Ann) Yorktown, VA; Dennis Alexander O’Connor (Joseph Lennon) New York and Kevin Paul O’Connor (Lisa) of St Petersburg, FL; 3 sisters: Helen Hazuda of San Antonio, TX; Mary Hazuda of Carrollton, TX and Mary Elaine Webster (John) Olympia, WA. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Chris O’Connor IV, (Beth of Burke, VA; Colin O’Connor (Liz) of Michigan; Kathryn Ford (Ryan) of Yorktown, VA; Laura Elizabeth O’Connor of Yorktown, VA; Mary O’Connor of Virginia Beach, VA; Max Ririe, Erik Ririe (Tinnna) and Alex Ririe all of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Maris Hannah (Jessica) and five great-grandchildren.
A Rosary service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2021 at 5 p.m., in Amory Funeral Home Chapel after which the family will receive friends following the service. A Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021 at 1 p.m., in St Joan of Arc Catholic Church.