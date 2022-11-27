Funeral service for Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Parker, 58, of Geronimo, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Mrs. Parker passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at her home in Geronimo.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 from noon until 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Liz was born on Feb. 17, 1964 to Artie “Jack” and Norma (Huff) Mitchell. She grew up in Geronimo, where she attended school, graduating from Geronimo High School in 1982. She worked for Comanche County Memorial Hospital for 27 years starting in Radiology and working as a Medical Coder before her retirement. She married David Wayne Parker n Aug. 29, 1988 and to that union their daughter, Fallon Marie Parker was born. Liz enjoyed camping, going to church with her mother, volunteering at Flower Mound School, and her trips to Salas and Chili’s. She loved being with family and adored her grandbabies. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her mother, Norma Mitchell, of Geronimo; her daughter, Fallon Marie Parker, of the home; two brothers and a sister-in-law: Melvin and Wanda Mitchell and David Mitchell, all of Geronimo; her sister, Mardrey Pickard, of Lawton; her grandchildren: Blayze Dewayne Adam Jones and Braelyn Elizabeth Parker; and many nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her father, Artie “Jack” Mitchell; her former husband, David Wayne Parker; her brother, Joe Marvin Mitchell; her brother-in-law, Carl Pickard; and her grandmother, Mary Mitchell.