Elizabeth (Liz) Ann Davis Corrales, 76, longtime resident of Lawton passed away on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Liz was born Jan. 22, 1947 to General Sheridan Davis and Zella Ezell Deel Davis in Leonard, Texas. Liz was the fifth child in a family of six children. Grady Stanley Davis, Hershel Odell Davis, Sylvia Lou Davis Buser, Rosie Marie Davis Dawson and Patricia Gail Davis Lay.

Liz moved with her family to Lawton in 1955. She went to Eisenhower High School. Liz married James (Jim) Lawrence Corrales Nov. 18, 1967. They had two sons. James (Jay) Brian and Lawrence (Larry) Matthew. They divorced in 1980. Liz reconnected with her fiancé Jimmy Brierton in 2001. Jimmy has been her loving companion for 21 years.

