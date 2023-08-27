Elizabeth (Liz) Ann Davis Corrales, 76, longtime resident of Lawton passed away on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Liz was born Jan. 22, 1947 to General Sheridan Davis and Zella Ezell Deel Davis in Leonard, Texas. Liz was the fifth child in a family of six children. Grady Stanley Davis, Hershel Odell Davis, Sylvia Lou Davis Buser, Rosie Marie Davis Dawson and Patricia Gail Davis Lay.
Liz moved with her family to Lawton in 1955. She went to Eisenhower High School. Liz married James (Jim) Lawrence Corrales Nov. 18, 1967. They had two sons. James (Jay) Brian and Lawrence (Larry) Matthew. They divorced in 1980. Liz reconnected with her fiancé Jimmy Brierton in 2001. Jimmy has been her loving companion for 21 years.
Liz loved God and her family. She was happiest when she was with her family especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandson. And of course, her fur baby, Rory.
Liz loved to travel especially to the beach. Her favorite place was Destin Beach, Florida. She loved collecting shoes and designer handbags. During her life she worked at Dairy Queen, Pizza Hut, Gibson’s, K-Mart and Wal-Mart. She loved customer service.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents, General and Zella Davis, her two brothers: Grady and Hershell and one sister Sylvia and Jimmy’s son Kenny Brierton.
She is survived by her two sisters Rosie of Wolfe City, Texas and Patricia and her husband Terry Lay of Edmond, and Kay Davis wife of Grady Davis of Oklahoma City; two sons: Jay and wife Gina and daughters, Calie Corrales, Mia Corrales of Comanche, and Daniell Copass of San Antonio, Texas; Larry and wife Nicole, sons: Corbin Corrales and Maxwell Corrales and daughter Lily Corrales of Norman; daughters: Rachel Bowen and grandson Walker and Sarah Barnett of Tulsa Oklahoma area. Her fiancé Jimmy Brierton, his sons Kevin and wife Jennifer, Kelly, Kyle and wife Ashley.
She will be missed by countless family members and friends.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, 10 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 1916 W Gore Blvd. Lawton. Per her request wear bright colors.