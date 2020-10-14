Eliza Mae Reynolds, 88, resident of Lawton, Oklahoma, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Eliza Reynolds was a devoted Christian, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and former business owner of Reynolds Daycare Center. Eliza married Robert Reynolds Sr. on July 13, 1952. He preceded her in death on January 9, 2015. Eliza was a faithful member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and devoted Sunday School teacher and choir member. Eliza leaves behind two sisters, Dorothy Ward and Emma Loveless and one sister-in-law, Dorothy Williams; three daughters Miranda (Charles) Shepherd, Freda (Reggie) Huddleston, and Sharon Peay; one son, Robert Reynolds Jr. and eleven grandchildren Edward Charles (Dariece) Shepherd, Edna (Lamar) Rouce, Dittilio (Brenda) Shepherd, Latoya Carter, Kamishia (Joe) Stanfield, Tiffany (William) Harris, Ola Reynolds, Kaylan (Monique) Smith, Shawntae (Mark) Hill, Sebastian Peay, Chancellor Reynolds and a host of great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Sister Reynolds is preceded in death by her parents, Darcy and Patsy Lewis, loving husband, Robert Reynolds Sr. and two daughters Edna Reynolds and Elsa Smith.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 5-8:00pm at Howard Harris Funeral Home in Lawton, Oklahoma. The funeral (family only) will take place at on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11am at Bethlehem Baptist Church, with Pastor Willie Smith officiating. Eliza will be laid to rest at the Fort Sill Post Cemetery in Lawton, Ok.