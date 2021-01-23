Word has been received of the death of Elise Navarro, 64 of Lawton, OK.
Mrs. Navarro passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at her home.
It is no surprise that she prefers not to have a conventional funeral, only to have a celebration at a later date that includes her ashes spread at her favorite place by the creek near her home with immediate family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Elise was born January 4, 1957 in Graham, Texas to Harold Lloyd and Anna Marquita (LeLeux) Roberts.
Elise Navarro, an incredible woman who loved a good book, loyal friends, horses, dogs, fresh flowers, and the southern way of life. Enjoyment always included riding her horse Cisco, a good laugh, an evening cocktail with her husband outdoors through sunshine and rain with fantastic music. She always loved to cook amazing meals for her family and friends taking pride in knowing she was the best!
Elise retired in 2014 from the Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 5 OK/AR/TX as the office manager. She loved working with so many wonderful people improving life and assisting the craftworkers, and they loved her! She retired early to raise Logan and care for the home.
Elise’s mother once told her that she would laugh her entire life beside Ed. She did just that! Up until the end finding her giggles in her orneriness to all. Elise’s sense of humor was unique in that she found humor in things others would not recognize. Sometimes it made you look twice to understand since often times it was not obvious to most people. It was always a joy to watch her laugh about something even though you never quite understood the humor in it.
She was taken by the Angels much too soon and will be missed forever by so many! It is so unbelievable that she would be called to heaven so soon! This family of heavy hearts are most thankful though that they got the opportunity to express the love they had for her. She was so easy to love and so hard to handle. As are our memories of her laughter in our ears and her smile in our hearts.
She is survived by her husband: Ed Navarro whom she married on September 26, 1986; her children, Laura Anne Ross, Truman Paul Navarro, Logan Edward Reese Navarro; her grandchildren: Skyla Hailey Rain Navarro; her brother, Brady Noel Todd Roberts, and wife, Tammy; her nephews, TJ, and wife, Crystal Cisco, Eric, and wife, Taylor Roberts, Jackson, and fiancé, Madi Roberts; her great nephews and nieces include Jayce, Breena, Kennedy R, Fletcher Roberts, Mia, Ali and Rye Cisco, Kambrie Harwin, and Thomas Brady Roberts; her sister in law, Pauline Allen, and husband, Dwayne, their children, David Navarro Owen, Colin & Moriah Owen, Michael & Maddie Allen, and Shawn & Jennifer Moon, and sister in law, Rose Studler, and husband, Dan, and their children, Heather Studer, Becca Sutherland, Eric Wissler and Robert; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Lloyd Roberts who passed away in 1998 and her mother, Anna Marquita LeLeux who passed away in 2014.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter.
