A private graveside burial for Elisabeth “Monica” Johnson, age 88 will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2021.
Mrs. Johnson died Friday morning, Feb. 19, 2021, at her home in Lawton with her family by her side. She was born Jan. 4, 1933 in Vorra, Germany to Albrecht Ebner and Anna Hurtzler Ebner. She met her late husband, William F. Johnson while working in a restaurant in Germany where he was stationed with the army. After having known each other for only a few months, they wed on April 27, 1960. They were married for 49 years before his passing in 2010. Elisabeth was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a homemaker and loved her children. She often said how proud she was of the lives and successes of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed all kids, and she ran a home daycare for six years from 1984 to 1990.
Elisabeth was always active and had many hobbies. She took care of her children and babysat her grandchildren and great grandchildren whenever needed. She loved to decorate and redecorate. Her late husband used to joke that the house became smaller because of the many layers of paint and wallpaper. She took pride in always having a clean home, and dressing nice each day. She splurged on a few new items of clothing before her death that, sadly, she never got to wear. Elisabeth loved going to estate sales on Saturdays and cooking meals for her family every Sunday. Her favorite hobby was gardening. She loved being outside and working in the yard. She had the most amazing landscaping and flower garden that she did all herself. By far her favorite time of the year was Christmas. Decorating the home and trimming the tree gave her so much joy, as well as having her family at home. She stated that this past Christmas was “the best Christmas ever.” Elisabeth was a giving person and loved talking to people. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her son, Billy Wayne Johnson; her daughter, Tammy K. Johnson; her granddaughter, Tristan R. Coker; her grandson, Billy Wayne Johnson Jr.; her son-in-law, Rafe Coker; her great-grandson, Maxim; and her great-granddaughter, Delta.
