Memorial service for Elisabeth M. Terral will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Bob Quinnett, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Lawton, officiating.
Burial will follow in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma.
Elisabeth M. Terral, 79, Lawton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Lawton, Oklahoma. She was born Sept. 16, 1941, in Wurzburg, Germany, to Hans and Maria (Reusch) Sachs. She married a U.S. soldier, Hershell Glenn Terral, on Feb. 2, 1962, in Germany. She was a devout Catholic and attended Mass weekly and prayed the Rosary often. Elisabeth was a member of the YMCA and the Center for Creative Living in Lawton. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was always positive, was quiet, yet always willing to lend a smile and was loved by everyone.
She is survived by her husband, Hershell Glenn Terral; daughter, Petra Jackson and Bart of Cache, Oklahoma; two sons: Robert Terral of Florida and Richard Terral and Kathy of Arkansas; five grandchildren: Christina Moore of Lawton, Isabella Terral of Florida, Christopher Terral of Florida, Joshua Terral of Arkansas, Jonathan Terral of Arkansas; three great-grandchildren: Alyssa Bourque, Neci Bourque, and Sydney Bourque, all of Lawton; and her brother Herman Sachs, of Germany.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Ernest Terral, and a brother Ernest Sachs.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com