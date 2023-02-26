Funeral service for Elisabeth D. Christal, 87, of Lawton, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Luke Harris officiating.
Elisabeth died peacefully at her home in Lawton on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation on Wednesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Elisabeth was born on Aug. 9, 1935, in Bad Nauheim, Germany, to Wilhelm Friedrich and Margarete (Hofmann) Docter. She met James Christal while he was stationed in Germany, and they married Dec. 24, 1954. Together they had five children. Elisabeth and James were married for 45 1/2 years at the time of his death on June 12, 2000.
Elisabeth is survived by three sons and her daughter: Gary Christal (Mary Theresa) of Oahu, HI; Steven Christal and Danny Christal of Lawton and Melissa Allen (Billy) of Lawton; seven grandchildren: Ladonna Harris (Luke) of Chickasha, OK; Jodi Lalonde (Brad) of Sparta TN; Amanda Leboeuf (James) of Lawton; Jake Christal and Ashley Christal, Lawton; Brennan Allen, Colonial Heights Virginia and Addison Allen, Edmond, OK; 14 great-grandchildren: Alyssa Harris Barker (Taylor), Birmingham AL; Nic Harris, Norman; Cadence Leboeuf, Wichita KS; Max, Carter and Mason Lalonde, Sparta TN; Sophia, Brian and Oden Wilson, Lawton; Landon and McKenna Christal, Fletcher; Wyatt Shaner, Lawton and Gavin and Gauge Johnson, Lawton; and her childhood best friend, Ursula Sarver of Illinois.
Elisabeth was a proud Army wife, effortlessly raising four sons during James’s 20-year Army career which included three oversees tours. She taught herself English and proudly earned her citizenship in 1963 while James was stationed in Hawaii. She and James made Lawton their home after he retired at Fort Sill in 1971. Elisabeth worked for the Holiday Inn, Montego Bay and the Lawtonian where she catered events for civic organizations and other special occasions.
Elisabeth loved big and she had no problem letting you know what she was thinking. Elisabeth was an excellent cook and made sure no one walked out the door hungry. She enjoyed having friends over for coffee, German cheesecake and plum cake. Those lucky enough to taste her German butter cookies with lemon glaze are still talking about how good they were. She was also known for sass, sense of humor, and her flawless skin. The roles Elisabeth most cherished were that of mother and grandmother.
She enjoyed Melissa’s clogging days as she was able to travel with Jim before his health declined. Elisabeth loved and supported her children and grandchildren unconditionally, often putting their needs and wants before her own. Elisabeth had a way of making everyone feel special. Before her health declined, she attended every school event and vocal performance possible. She saved every card, note, and art project from her family and proudly displayed them in her home. Elisabeth leaves behind a legacy of beautiful memories for her family and friends.
Elisabeth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Larry; and her brother, Rudolf Docter.