Funeral service for Elinor Glenn “Ellie” Tincher will be 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in First Presbyterian Church with Dr. Wayne Morris, Pastor officiating.
Private family burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home. The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page. The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Elinor Glenn Tincher (Ellie, as she was known by her friends), was born June 16, 1928 in Breckenridge, Texas to Hubert G. and Lou (Woltz) Aldridge. She died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 in Elgin, at the age of 93. She was reared by her maternal grandparents until their passing. She then moved to Abilene, TX where she graduated high school and attended ACC, (now ACU). She became a certified Dental Assistant/Hygienist in 1947 and moved to Lawton, to work in civil service as a dental assistant and hygienist at Fort Sill. During her long career, Ellie earned many awards and accolades for her professionalism. Her dedicated service earned her the respect of both her co-workers and the various doctors she assisted, many of whom she had kept in touch with throughout the following years. She joyfully retired in 1978.
She met Lt. Harry R. Tincher in 1951 and they were married on Aug. 31, 1952 and celebrated that marriage for 63 years until his passing in February 2015. They moved to Stuttgart, Germany; El Paso, TX; Detroit and Sault Saint Marie, Michigan; back to Stuttgart Germany, following on to Ft. Smith, Arkansas; Arlington, VA for both of them to work at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and finally back to Fort Sill. Ellie continued with her career in the pentagon in the oral surgery department and at Fort Sill where she later retired.
Her husband retired in 1968 in Washington, D.C. and they returned to Lawton where they have made their home ever since. They were blessed with three children: Michael Jay Tincher, Debra Lyn Tincher-Graves and Susan Dee (Tincher) Hinson.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Lawton and served as Deacon; a past secretary of Presbyterian Women; and a Member of the Ruth Circle. She also served on the boards of the Mission and Stewardship committee and the Music and Worship committee. She was a member of the Pansy Garden Club, the Eastern Star Chapter #82 in Lawton, (received her 5O-year Pin in 2003), and finally, she is a past member of Lawton Women’s Forum (working with Shut-in Dept). During their second tour in Germany, Ellie volunteered as a Cub Scout Den Mother leading two full dens and was the coordinator for two “Blue and Gold” annual award ceremonies two years running. She was selected as a leader of the Protestant Women group of the Military Protestant Chapel in Stuttgart, Germany.
She is survived by (son) Michael and wife, Donna Tincher, of Virginia Beach, VA; (daughter) Debra Tincher-Graves and Ronnie Graves, of Elgin; (daughter) Susan Tincher Hinson and Russell Hinson, of Duncan; (granddaughter) Christina and Savino Macias, and great-grandchildren: Leo Macias; Briana Macias; Lilliana Macias, of Yorktown, VA; (grandson) Chase and Stephanie Tincher, of Kenosha, WI; (step grandsons): Mike Budyka and Mathew Budyka and step great-grandson, Preston Budyka, of Cleveland, Ohio.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Tincher; her parents; her maternal grandparents and an infant granddaughter, Faith Tincher, as well as her sister Ruth; nieces Cindy and Kim, and two uncles: Don and Seth Woltz, and by Uncle Seth’s wife, Reggie.
She loved her family dearly. They were the most important thing in her life. She loved being a wife and mother. She enjoyed the friends she and her husband made over the course of their life. She enjoyed her RV Club “Holiday Ramblers” friends. When she hugged you, you knew it was because she truly loved you. She loved people and really loved joking and laughing with them. You could have been a stranger on the street, or a clerk at a store, it did not matter what your background or personal dynamics were, she would joke and laugh with anyone who would share with her. They were obviously a partnership and team and if you had the chance to have a conversation with them you would have found them a very loving pleasant couple to talk with. She was intelligent and well informed and could share an opinion if invited to.
She has been eager to join her husband, Harry. And now she will find herself in a place where joyfully now, they will hold hands and walk together again. They both are already missed by many who knew and loved them.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.