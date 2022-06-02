Elias LeBron DeJesus II of Lawton went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 3, 2022 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kevin Haselton officiating. Burial will follow at Cache KCA Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Prayer service will be at 7 p.m., Thursday June 2, 2022, at the funeral home. Visitation will be Thursday 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral Home.
Elias was born July 1, 1973 to Elias L. DeJesus and Doris (Poahway) DeJesus in Lawton. He never met a stranger was always a friendly person to all. He loved sports and kept up with baseball and football stats. He wrestled in high school and never forgot his moves. He was a pitcher in baseball where his father was a volunteer coach, him and several other boys had the time of his life.
He worked as a trucker’s helper for years. After he met his wife Debra, she settled him down and they have worked side by side for many years. They were married in Cache on Feb. 14, 2015. He was baptized at the Nazarene Church in 1982.
Elias was survived by his wife Debra DeJesus of the home; parents: Elias and Doris DeJesus; children: Jesse Aguilar; Alicia Chavez; Selina Aguilar; Milika LeBron; Eric; Emma; Jodi; Jeanie DeJesus; and Brooklyn; sisters: Milika Berg and Sophia DeJesus; special son, Joseph Allen Parker; mother-in-law, Eleanor McDaniel; God mother, Evelyn Pekah Bonilla, and many aunts and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his sons: Eli DeJesus and Anthony David Tiddark McDaniel; father-in-law Patrick McDaniel; grandparents: Wanda Pekah Leon-Guerrero, Sullivan Poahway, Julio Lebron, Sofia DeJesus.