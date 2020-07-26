Elgin Red Elk Jr., 65, Lawton, OK
Graveside services in the Walters Cemetery, Walters, OK on Wednesday, July 29 at 2:00 p.m., Rev. Kent Simpson Officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Viewing on Tuesday, July 28 beginning at 9:00 a.m. with visitation from 6-8:00 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt.
Elgin Red Elk, Jr., also known as “JuJu” was born to Elgin and Roberta (Atchavit) Red Elk on October 27,1954 at Lawton Indain Hospital and departed life in Memorial Hospital, Lawton, OK on July 17, 2020 at the age of 65 years, 8 months and 20 days.
JuJu grew up in Walters, OK. He attended Ft Sill Indian School and was a member of Comanche Nation Tribe.
Survivors include a stepdaughter, Tina and husband Dillion Moore of Lawton, OK; a stepson, Randy Williams of Lawton; 3 brothers, Robert Red Elk of Walters, Clifford Red Elk of Lawton and Danny Selby of South Dakota; two sisters, Florene and husband Paul Dorcas, and Tina Red Elk Valdez of Walters; 5 grandchildren, Selena Williams, Raylan and Rylee Moore, Cobis and Ryder Williams; many nieces nephew and other relatives.
Preceding in death were his parents, Elgin Sr. and Roberta (Atchivit) Red Elk Selby; 2 brothers, Lindy and Ozzy Red Elk; grandparents, Clinton Red Elk and Flora Taunah, Robert and Charlotte (Tahhahwah) Atchivit. Rest in peace JuJu!