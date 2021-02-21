Private family graveside service for Eleanor Louise Chadwell will be held in Fort Sill National Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider officiating.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Eleanor L. (Burroughs) Chadwell died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 89. She was born Dec. 31, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri to Edwin and Vera Brockel Burroughs. She grew up in St. Louis and married Harold A. Chadwell on June 5, 1954 in St. Louis. He preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 2009. She had been a Lawton resident since 1964.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and had been active with the Center for Creative Living and had served as a volunteer for the Comanche County Election Board.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Chadwell and son, Dennis Chadwell, both of Lawton; three sisters: Myrtle Remmler, Joan Johnson and Alice Lowe as well as a brother, Edwin Borroughs, all of St. Louis, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by both parents, her husband, and sisters: Ida Barnes, Vera Jean Crady and Margie Sanders.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com