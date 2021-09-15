Eldon Douglass Williams 73 of Lawton went to his heavenly Home on Saturday Sept. 11, 2021 in Lawton.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 21, 2021 at Fort National Cemetery, Elgin. Burial with full military honors will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Doug was born July 30, 1948 in Lawton to Everett and Reba Jo (Kosechequetah) Giroir. He was raised in the Indiahoma and Cache area. He was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.
Eldon Douglass Williams retired, as a Gunnery Sergeant, from the US Marine Corps after serving from 2 February 1967 to 1 March 1989 (22 years and 1 month). He completed Boot Camp at the Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot Parris Island, SC and his Infantry Training Regiment at Camp Lejeune, NC. Combat service in Vietnam from 2 July 1968 to 17 December 1969 (1 year, 5 months and 15 days) as a .50 caliber Huey Helicopter Door Gunner assigned 1st Marine Air Wing based in Da Nang. Other assignments were at Camp Lejeune with the 2nd Marine Division; Camp Pendleton, CA with the 1st Marine Division with duty at Norton and Travis AFB, CA; Detroit, MI with the Marine Recruiting Command; Washington DC with HQs, US Marine Corps; Camp Schwab, Okinawa with the Marine Track Vehicle Battalion and Kaneohe Bay, HI with the 3rd Marine Division. He was a Fleet Marine and completed five 6-month deployments in the Mediterranean and Caribbean seas and Western Pacific. His awards include the Combat Action Ribbon; the Presidential Unit Citation; the Meritorious Unit Commendation; the Commendation w/Gold Star, Good Conduct w/Silver and Bronze Stars, National Defense Service, Marine Expeditionary, Vietnam Service w/4 Campaign Stars, Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/Palm and Vietnam Campaign w/1960 Device Medals; the Navy/Marine Corps Recruiter and Sea Service Deployment Ribbons; and the Air Combat Crew and Fleet Marine Force Badges.
He enjoyed working on hot rods, drag racing, riding the golf cart around. He loved his family with all his heart especially his grandkids.
Doug is survived by his loving family, wife Christina K. Williams of the home; son, Justin and his wife Katy; grandkids: Skylar; Shawn; Zoei; Zaine; and Jaxen; aunts: Virgie Kassanavoid; Vivian Holder, and Edna Pahcheka Poafpybitty; uncle, Edwin Komahcheet.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Reba Jo Kosechequetah; grandparents, Frank and Lena Pahcheka.
