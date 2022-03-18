Elder Alonzo Horne Sr. was born June 20, 1957 on Stantonsburg, North Carolina. He was the fourth of six children born to the late Arlester Horne Sr. and Ruby Barnes.
At an early age, his family moved to Berlin, Maryland where he grew up and attended school. In 1975, Alonzo graduated from Stephen Decatur High School. While attending Decatur, he was a member of the marching band and played several instruments. He also played on the basketball team. After graduation, Alonzo enlisted in the United States Army reporting to Fort Bragg for basic training. As a veteran, Alonzo served his country for eight years. During his first four years of service while stationed at Fort Sill he met and married Glenda Joyce Wilson. They have two sons, Keldric Donta Horne and Alonzo Horne Jr. and four grandchildren: Sa’Myia Gly-nessa Horne, Alonzo (Tre) Horne III, HaSani Horne and Rumyra Marvel Stephens. After serving his country for eight years, he moved his family back to Lawton. Elder Horne was a longtime dedicated member of the Church of the Living God. On January 9, 1994, he was ordained as Deacon an served well until he was called into the ministry. On Dec. 10, 2006, Alonzo was ordained as minister and was currently serving as one of the Associate Ministers. He also stepped in as pastor for the Church of The Living God in Mangum, when overseer Delbert Allan accepted full pastorship for the Church of The Living God in Chickasha. While attending Cameron University, Alonzo started working full-time for Clinton Herring Lincoln-Mercury for over 17 years. In 1997, he started working for Lawton Public Schools until his death. He worked at Will Rogers Elementary, Lawton High School and was currently working for Lawton Public School Transportation Department. He also joined the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association and had been a member for over 20 years. Also, he was a member of Game Management and Pros Lawton Fort Sill Officials Association. He officiated all sports throughout the state.
On Tuesday March 8, 2022, God Our Heavenly Father in his infinite wisdom, called Elder Alonzo Horne Sr. from labor and allowed him to enter his eternal resting place.
Cherishing his memories are his wife of 42 years, Glenda Joyce Horne of the home; two sons: Keldric Donta Horne of Lawton, and Alonzo Horne Jr. of Oklahoma City; two sisters: Angela Alexander and Brenda Strugis of Salisbury, Maryland; two brothers: Arlester Horne Jr. of Snow Hill, Maryland and Anthony Horne of Cambridge, Maryland; two aunts: Geraldine Edwards of Walstonburg, North Carolina and Ester Sutton of Bridgeville, Delaware; four grandchildren: Sa’Myia Glynessa Horne, Alonzo Horne III of Lawton, HaSani Horne of Fort Sill, and Rumyra Marvel Stephens of Oklahoma City, along with a host of relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Arlester Horne Sr. and Mrs. Ruby Barnes; his sisters: Mrs. Linda D. Hardy and Patricia Solomon.
Funeral services for Elder Alonzo Horne Sr. will be on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Living God PG & T, interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
