Funeral service for Elbert Harrel Smith will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Letitia Baptist Church with Matt Kelly, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Letitia Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Elbert Harrel Smith was born on Jan. 27, 1928, in Apache, to Nathan and Grace (Allen) Smith. He passed into his heavenly home on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Marlow. He married his sugar babe, Alfreida Woodall, in Feb. of 1945. They had three sons, Alfred, Doug and Steve.
Harrel spent his early years working for Coca- Cola, farming and then owned and operated Pumpkin Center Store and Service Station. He went on to build houses for 40 years, owned Bentley-Smith Realty and also owned Bucking S Rodeo Company for ten years. Harrel loved his church family at Letitia Baptist Church and was very honored to serve as a deacon since 1961. He loved his family with all his heart and spent many years watching the kids, grandkids and great-grandkids play ball or anything in which they participated.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son, Steve, five brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his sons: Alfred Smith and wife Brenda and Doug Smith and wife, Sally; daughter-in-law, Mary Smith; grandchildren and their spouses: Kandi Wright and Jimmy Don; Kelly Smith and Ronnie; LaDonna Earnhart and Steve; Lance Smith and Kim; Jennifer Rankin and Jason; Chad Smith and Jessica; Tanya Abbott and Les and Amber Myers and Austin; great-grandchildren: Jordan Henderson; Summer Vaughn and Trevor; Tanner Wright and Krisee; Dillon Wright; Payton Smith and fiancé Scotty; Aubree Smith; Madison Kaus and Darren; Dylan Earnhart; Shelbi Smith; Chance Smith; Tysen Ketner; Jacksen Ketner; Karsen Ketner; Jake Smith and Korie; Caleb Smith; Gunner Smith; Cole Abbott; Landen Abbott; Zac Abbott; Hensley Myers and Case Myers; and great great-grandchildren: Titan Smith; Conner Kaus and Eli Kaus.
Memorial contributions may be made to Letitia Baptist Church, 2606 S State Highway 65, Lawton, OK 73501.
