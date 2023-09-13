Elaine passed away Aug. 18, 2023, at the Village at Orchard Ridge Retirement Community in Winchester, Va., after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born Sept. 5, 1940, in Galveston, Texas, to Dorothy and Clifford Stark. The family moved to Lawton in 1945.

She graduated from Lawton High School in Lawton in 1958 and graduated from the OU School of Nursing in 1962. After nursing school, she joined the Army Nurse Corp as a 2nd Lt. and married her high school sweetheart, 2nd Lt. David Paine at Fort Belvoir, Va.

