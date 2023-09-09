Elaine passed away Aug. 18, 2023, at the Village at Orchard Ridge Retirement Community in Winchester, Va., after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born Sept. 5, 1940, in Galveston, Texas, to Dorothy and Clifford Stark. The family moved to Lawton in 1945.
She graduated from Lawton High School in Lawton in 1958 and graduated from the OU School of Nursing in 1962. After nursing school, she joined the Army Nurse Corp as a 2nd Lt. and married her high school sweetheart, 2nd Lt. David Paine at Fort Belvoir, Va.
Elaine’s Army career was curtailed due to the birth of her son in 1965. At that time, women in the Army could not have children so she became an Army wife until her husband retired from the Army in 1985 at Fort Belvoir, Va. It was a role she loved.
In 1982 Elaine went back to school to get an additional nursing degree from Marymount University while working full time and raising three children. She became head of the Labor and Delivery Department at Washington, D.C.’s Columbia Hospital for Women, retiring in 2001.
During retirement, her passion focused on genealogy. She joined 10 different societies, DAR, Colonial Dames and Daughters of the Republic of Texas to name a few. Her crowning achievement was becoming a member of the Jamestown Society. Her meticulous research into family roots is something her children and her brother’s children can pass on to future generations.
Elaine loved traveling the world and Army life fit perfectly with that. The family lived in France and lived in Germany twice, traveling to Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, German, Austria, Italy and Spain. Other places among many more included Thailand, Hong Kong, Hungary and Russia. She loved doing crossword puzzles (in ink), Soduku, watching movies, reading books of all kinds, designing and stitching beautiful needlepoint projects, singing and playing the ukulele. Elaine’s all-time favorite movie was “The Sound of Music.”
She is survived by her husband and love of her life, Charles (David) Paine, Winchester, Va.; son, David (Andy) Paine and wife Laura of Winchester, Va.; daughter, Lisa Paine Whetzel and husband Jay of Fairfax, Va; daughter, Susan Paine Green and husband Scott of Ormond Beach, Fla.; her brother, William (Bill) Stark and wife, Linda, Oklahoma City; and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 16, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Wanette. Full information can be found at Havenbrook Funeral Home in Norman, Okla. (https://www.havenbrookfuneralhome.com). There will be no viewing. Tributes and memories for the family can also be posted there. Burial will be at Wanette cemetery.