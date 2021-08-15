Memorial Mass for Eileen Rose FitzPatrick will be noon, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. John Paul Lewis, Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Lawton, officiating.
Burial will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The Mass may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Eileen Rose FitzPatrick, age 88, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at her home in Lawton. She was born Jan. 3, 1933 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of James P. and Elsie M. (Wagner) O’Keefe. On June 12, 1954 she married William Francis FitzPatrick at the Nativity Church in Cincinnati, Ohio. Eileen was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Lawton.
Eileen is survived by six children: William Francis, Jr. and spouse of Texas; Barbara and spouse Randy of Prairie Village, Kansas; Michael and spouse Rae of Lawton; Nancy of Lawton; Joy Marie of Olathe, Kansas; David and spouse Natalie of Connecticut; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death in by her husband, William and parents, James and Elsie.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society by going to www.donate3.cancer.org.
