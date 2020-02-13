Funeral service for Effie Mourine Reed, age 87, of Faxon, Oklahoma will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Faxon with Rev. Robert Jacobson and Rev. Vivian Garza officiating. Burial will follow in the Faxon Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick, Oklahoma. Mrs. Reed passed away Tuesday morning, February 11, 2020, at the McMahon Tomlinson Nursing Center in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Faxon, Oklahoma on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
An online guestbook is available at: www.jacksonfuneral.net.