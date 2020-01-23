Funeral service for Edwina O. “Winn” Allen will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Ted Edwards of Comanche County Memorial Hospital Hospice officiating.
Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the New Gordon Cemetery, Gordon, Texas.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Edwina O. “Winn” Allen, 79, Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at her home north of Lawton. She was born July 29, 1940 in Lawton to Edgar M. and Oma V. (Merriman) Sperling. She graduated from Lawton High School and later married Jerry D. Massey. From this marriage came two children, Diane Sperling and Gayle Fullmer. She later married Dan W. Allen and they had one son, Darrell Allen.
She was employed by Garber’s Jewelry Store, Hollywood Vassarette, Haggar Clothing Company, and Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. Winn was the 477th person hired at Goodyear in Lawton as a tire builder and retired from there as a machine cleaner in tire assembly. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane Sperling of Lawton and Gayle Fullmer of Las Vegas, Nevada, son, Darrell Allen of the home, two grandchildren, Janelle Wooten and husband Isaac, Spencer Sperling and wife Brandi and Dayton Allen of the home, four great grandchildren, one brother, Ashley Sperling of Mineral Wells, Texas, nieces and nephews, Edgar Kelleher of Gordon, Texas, Stacy Kelleher of Huckabee, Texas, Jimmy Kelleher and wife Vannesa of Lawton, Tracy Riffle and husband Paul of Abilene, Texas, Rhonda Edwards and husband A.G. of Mineral Wells, Texas, Lisa Franklin and husband Chris of Weatherford, Texas, and Shannon Kincade of Weatherford, Texas, great nieces and nephews, Amber, Randi, Tommy, Tori, Chance, Suede, Samantha, Michael, Ashley, Lindsey, Coleman, Austin, Dylan, Callie, Tannah, Ariel, Tristen and Shawn, numerous great great nieces, nephews and her dear friend Paula Perkis.
Edwina was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Ada Kelleher, brother-in-law, Tom Kelleher, and nephew, Tommy Kelleher.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn St., Dallas, TX 75219 or to www.scottishritehospital.org or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by going to www.stjude.org.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com