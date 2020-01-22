Funeral service for Edwina O. “Winn” Allen will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Ted Edwards of Comanche County Memorial Hospital Hospice officiating.
Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the New Gordon Cemetery, Gordon, Texas.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Edwina O. “Winn” Allen, 79, Lawton, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at her home north of Lawton.
