Edward William Dzialo, Jr. left this world to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 5th. He passed in his home in Norman after living 71 years filled with compassion, love and laughter.
Ed was born in Monterey, CA on June 3, 1948 to Colonel Edward Dzialo, Sr. and Ruth Dzialo. He was the second of four children and as the child of a Marine Corp officer, became accustomed to living in new locations across the country and the world. In his youth, Ed learned discipline as well as the importance of family and a strong work ethic, values that endured a lifetime.
As the son of a Marine Colonel, Ed learned the value of service and love of country from his dad. Ed served proudly in the U.S. Army from 1968-1973 as an Artillery Officer and Aviator. He flew both fixed wing aircraft and helicopters during his time in the U.S. Army.
After an honorable discharge from the Army, Ed completed his degree at Cameron University in Lawton and later pursuing his law degree at Oklahoma City University. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Linda Giles.
Linda and Ed met in late summer of 1971. By June of 1972, they were married and building a life together. This was a time of travel, friendships and beginning careers. After five years of getting to know each other, they were blessed with a son and daughter. The bond of this family of four was strong!
Ed was a distinguished attorney in the firm Godlove, Mayhall, Dzialo and Dutcher for over 40 years. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Ed donated a significant portion of his time to pro bono work to assist clients who could not afford an attorney. Through his legal work, Ed positively impacted countless people in the community. The friendships he forged in his firm, the legal community, and with his clients were the greatest reward of his professional life.
Ed loved sports of all kinds. As a boy, Ed’s family had a short stay in New York City before boarding a ship to head overseas. His dad saw the Yankees were in town and took Ed to his first major league game. That summer evening, Mickey Mantle slammed home runs from both sides of the plate. Overnight, Ed became a Yankee fan for life. Later, when he settled into life in Lawton, Ed quickly embraced University of Oklahoma athletics. Over the years, Ed attended hundreds of OU sporting events and when he wasn’t in attendance, he would be watching at home, coaching from the couch. Ed’s passion for golf is evident in his three holes-in-one along with his legendary nickname: BARKOA (Bump-and-Run King of America). Amongst friends, he was known as the “Golf Czar” for his organization of golf junkets all over the country. Ed also played and coached the Holy Family softball team in Lawton for 30 years, culminating in a national championship in 2009. Always competitive, Ed loved winning but he loved the camaraderie with his golf and softball friends even more.
As a Dad, Ed lived for his kids. He loved unconditionally and was a rock they could lean on for anything. As a natural leader Ed gravitated to coaching a variety of youth sports. One weekend after being inspired by the movie “Hoosiers”, he gathered Trey and his teammates for a 2 hour practice with no shooting and no hoop. He made sports fun, and for the kids he coached, he’ll forever be known as “Mr. Ed”. Around the neighborhood, he was known for his pranks, crazy Halloween costumes and his trademark smile. At home, Ed would drop anything to help his children. When Devin was stranded in Houston due to an oncoming hurricane, he feverishly made calls to airfields all over Texas and arranged for her to be flown home to safety. Trey and Devin knew that whatever was needed, Dad would be there.
Ed was a man of deep faith in God and a follower of the Catholic Church. He believed that to be a man of God, you also had to serve those in the community who needed it most. He supported and led efforts in the Lawton United Way, Christian Family Counseling Center, Lawton Helpline, Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Comanche County Hospital Foundation and many other causes to help those in need. Ed was an active member of both Holy Family Catholic Church in Lawton as well as St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Norman. At both churches, he helped lead major campaigns to transform and enhance the worship experience for those parishioners. Whether it be in the community or at church, Ed would often defer or downplay his role in these endeavors. He never wanted credit or attention; rather his joy was found in the selfless betterment of others.
Perhaps nothing gave Ed more joy and pride than his seven grandkids, or as he called them “The Magnificent Seven”: Layla, Jenna, Emory, Sam, Ben, Ellie, and Amelia. When their first grandchildren were born, Linda and Ed officially renamed themselves “Lolli and Pop”. Pop cherished every moment to make them laugh or show them love. He leveraged his deep reserve of goofy dad jokes and tricks to get a smile or laugh every time he saw them. Ed treasured their performances, concerts and athletic events. Win or lose, they always knew Pop was proud of them.
Ed is survived by his loving wife Linda of 47 years along with two children: son Trey and Lena Dzialo of Norman and daughter Devin and Tony Schroeder of Tulsa, OK; seven grandchildren, Layla Dzialo, Jenna Dzialo, Emory Schroeder, Samuel Dzialo, Benjamin Dzialo, Elliot Schroeder, and Amelia Dzialo; sisters Lona Metzler and Stephanie Salas and brother Stephen Dzialo along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family whose lives were better for having Ed in them.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Thomas More Catholic Church in Norman or to First Christian Church in Norman. A memorial service will be held at a future date.