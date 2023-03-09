Memorial service for Edward Thomas Prince will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church with The Reverend Stephanie Jenkins, Rector officiating. The church is located at 1313 SW D Ave. in Lawton.
Edward Thomas Prince, 51, of Lawton, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 in Lawton. He was born Nov. 20, 1971 in Oklahoma City. His mother and father were Robert and Jeannie (Love) Prince. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in May 1990. He attended Cameron University and Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas. His passion was food and he received extensive training to become a chef. He was very proud of his cooking skills and held many jobs as a cook in four-and five-star kitchens in Dallas and Houston, Texas before returning to Lawton.
He was a kind and gentle person and was very loyal to his friends. He enjoyed sports of any kind, playing tennis and soccer when he was young, and watching football when he became older.
He married Tessa Mourer of Granbury, Texas in 1999. They were married for ten years and had two children together, son, Avery Jacob, born in 1999, and daughter, Kalyn Jean, born in 2007.
Edward was very close to his sister, Catherine Prince Sand, as children and they stayed close as adults later in life. Catherine died in 2020. Since beaches were one of Catherine’s favorite places, Edward and Catherine will be laid to rest together in the Caribbean Sea later this year. There, they can play on the beach, ride the waves, and enjoy the sea breeze forever.
Edward is survived by his children: Avery, of Frisco, Texas; daughter, Kalyn, and former wife, Tessa Mourer, of Granbury, Texas; mother, Jeannie Prince and husband, Roy Morgan, Lawton; father, Robert Prince and wife Marie-Ginette Prince, Lawton; aunt, Leah Esau, Sherwood, Arkansas; cousin, Ellen Weiner and husband Dr. Rion Weiner, North Little Rock, Arkansas; brother-in-law, Tony Sand, Lawton; nephews, Dr. Zachery Morrison, Tulsa, and Logan Sand, Lawton.
Edward is preceded in death by his sister, Catherine; uncles, Tom and Stewart Prince; maternal grandparents, Jess and Georgann Love and paternal grandparents, Earl and Bernice Prince.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the charity of your choice.