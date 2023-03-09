Memorial service for Edward Thomas Prince will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church with The Reverend Stephanie Jenkins, Rector officiating. The church is located at 1313 SW D Ave. in Lawton.

Edward Thomas Prince, 51, of Lawton, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 in Lawton. He was born Nov. 20, 1971 in Oklahoma City. His mother and father were Robert and Jeannie (Love) Prince. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in May 1990. He attended Cameron University and Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas. His passion was food and he received extensive training to become a chef. He was very proud of his cooking skills and held many jobs as a cook in four-and five-star kitchens in Dallas and Houston, Texas before returning to Lawton.

Tags

Recommended for you