Edward Thomas Prince

Memorial service for Edward Thomas Prince will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church with the Rev. Stephanie Jenkins, Rector, officiating. The church is located at 1313 SW D Ave. in Lawton, Oklahoma.

Edward Thomas Prince, 51, of Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Lawton. He was born Nov. 20, 1971, in Oklahoma City. His mother and father were Robert and Jeannie (Love) Prince. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in May 1990. He attended Cameron University and Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas. His passion was food and he received extensive training to become a chef. He was very proud of his cooking skills and held many jobs as a cook in four-and five-star kitchens in Dallas and Houston, Texas, before returning to Lawton.

