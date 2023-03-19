I, Edward Russell Wahkinney, was born to Russell Wahkinney and Dorothy Whitewolf Wahkinney on Nov. 9, 1948. I walked into the gates of heaven on March 16, 2023.
I married Peggy Laurenzana on Feb. 24, 1995. We have had a wonderful marriage, a lot of love between us, ups and downs of course, but I wouldn’t change it. I am the father of Russell Clark and Katherine Wahkinney, the step-father of Amber and Brandon Laurenzana. My grandchildren are Faith, Jaden, Madison and Bailey Wahkinney.
I made my profession of faith and accepted the Lord as my Savior and was baptized by my brother, Darrell. Therefore, I knew I was heaven bound before I took my last breath. Know that I am happy and healthy in my heavenly home.
I leave behind to cherish my memory, my siblings: Karen Sue, Dennis Edwina, Darrell, Eileen, Christine, David, Kenneth, Dorothea, Lyndon, Dean, and Jamie.
Those who were awaiting me in heaven are my parents; my son, Russell Clark; my brothers: Randall, Kevin and Kenton. Also, my nephew, Abraham Wahkinney.
A Viewing will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Services will be Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Scott Comanche United Methodist Church on Four Mile Road, under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.