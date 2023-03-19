I, Edward Russell Wahkinney, was born to Russell Wahkinney and Dorothy Whitewolf Wahkinney on Nov. 9, 1948. I walked into the gates of heaven on March 16, 2023.

I married Peggy Laurenzana on Feb. 24, 1995. We have had a wonderful marriage, a lot of love between us, ups and downs of course, but I wouldn’t change it. I am the father of Russell Clark and Katherine Wahkinney, the step-father of Amber and Brandon Laurenzana. My grandchildren are Faith, Jaden, Madison and Bailey Wahkinney.

