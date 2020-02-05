Memorial service for Edward “Rick” King, 65, of Cyril, OK will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK.
There will be a reception following the memorial service at Elgin Civic Center (810 1st St. Elgin, OK).
Rick King passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his home in Cyril.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
He was born on October 3, 1954 in Charlottesville, Virginia to Edward E. and Barbara A. (Humphreys) King. He graduated from Eisenhower High school and joined the US Army in 1973 and was honorably discharged in 1977. He worked for the City of Lawton and then transitioned into his career of civil service at Fort Sill.
Survivors include his mother, Barbara A. King, of Oklahoma City, OK; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Hazel and Ben Stern, Oklahoma City; and Cynthia and Wayne Crow, Anadarko; a daughter and son-in-law, Robyn and Chris Bishop Mustang, OK; a son and daughter-in-law, Edward “Ricky” and Tahnee King Tillamook OR; a daughter, Kayla King, Oklahoma City, OK; and six grandchildren: Jagger King, Carter Middleton, Jasper King, Kannon Bishop, Mace King, and Taya King.
He is proceeded in death by his father, Edward E. King.
