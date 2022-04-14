Edward Oliver Nichols, age 72, of Lawton, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 in Snyder.
Edward was born on Sept. 4, 1949 at Fort Dix, New Jersey to James and Marie Jeanne (Hendrickx) Nichols. Being a military child, he lived in various places before the family moved to Lawton/Fort Sill in 1959. Edward graduated from Lawton High School and received a bachelor’s degree at Cameron (College) University in 1971 where he majored in Mathematics. He was retired from Civil Service at Fort Sill and worked for most of his career in the Military Pay office of Finance and Accounting. Edward was a sweet and kind soul who will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Edward is preceded in death by his parents, James and Marie J Nichols and nephew, Robert Souza.
He is survived by his two sisters: Helen Edwards of Lawton, and Elizabeth Richardson and husband Stephen of Lawton; two nieces: Christa Bishop of Lawton, and Shannon Durette of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; one nephew, Matthew Richardson of Lawton; two great nieces: Madison Bishop and Aubrey Richardson; two great nephews: Connor Bishop and Blake Bishop along with several cousins, other relatives and close friends.
Graveside services for Edward Nichols will be on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.