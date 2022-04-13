Edward O. Nichols Apr 13, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral for Edward O. Nichols, 72, Snyder will be Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 1 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Gardens.Mr. Nichols died April 9, 2022.Visitation will be Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Services.Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Edward O. Nichols Funeral Memorial Tribute Garden Snyder Sunset Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support Oklahoma's ban on abortions? A new law makes performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or $100,000 fine. You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists