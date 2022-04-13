Funeral for Edward O. Nichols, 72, Snyder will be Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 1 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Nichols died April 9, 2022.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Services.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com