Graveside funeral service for SGM (Retired) Edward N. Brous will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Fort Sill National Cemetery with Buster Swoopes officiating.
Burial with full military honors will be under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Edward N. Brous, a kind, gentle, and loving man, passed away in Lawton, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at the age of 89, leaving behind cherished memories of a life well-lived. He was born on May 5, 1934, in Aberdeen, Washington, to Norman Edward and Alma (Finholm) Brous.
Growing up in Gig Harbor, Washington, Edward graduated from high school in a nearby town, where he left an indelible mark as a star football and basketball player, setting numerous records. Remarkably, from the age of 14, he spent his summers working as a commercial fisherman from May through September, showcasing his dedication and work ethic even at a young age which enabled him to pay his own way through college. While aboard a fishing vessel, the captain taught him to fly on a piper cub airplane and he was able to log enough flight hours to obtain his pilot’s license at the age of 16. He purchased his first airplane for $350.
Following high school graduation he attended Central Washington University, earning a bachelor’s degree in science. Edward enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served on active duty for a couple of years. Following his discharge he continued his military service with the U.S. Army Reserves, retiring with the rank of Sergeant Major. He also retired from Civil Service at Fort Sill as well as maintaining a second job at a Texaco Station in order to provide for his growing family.
He married Norma O’Brien in Lawton. She preceded him in death on Feb. 28, 2001. He later married Genevieve Wergin.
Edward was a man of many talents. His exceptional mechanical skills and passion for cars were passed down to his sons. His love for the land led him to enjoy farming and nurturing horses. Additionally, he had a gift for woodworking and leather tooling, a passion he embraced wholeheartedly. He loved to hear and tell stories and always looked forward to his “Beckett” stories.
He is survived by his wife, Genevieve (Genny) Brous; daughters: Jacquetta (Bill) Milligan, Vicki Thomason, Kim Rhea and Tammi (Frank) Gregory; Genny’s children: Vicky Rae Carroll, Kathy Kubinski, Mark Wergin and Melanie Wergin; daughter-in-law, Tammy Jo Brous; 18 grandchildren and many great and great great-grandchildren; as well as his sister-in-law, Pat Brous and special nephews, Jim Brous, Dennis (Katey) Easter and RC (Sheila) Abla and niece Sheila Abla Swoap.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Jerry Brous, his sons, Corky Brous and Randy Brous, a granddaughter, Rebecca Milligan, daughter-in-law, Gloria (Clark) Brous, son-in-law, Frankie Thomason, and a nephew, David Edson.
Edward N. Brous will be remembered as a faithful, Godly man who had a knack for teasing with a warm smile, and above all, he was a wonderful husband, father, papa, and friend. His presence will be deeply missed, but his memory will be forever cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1610 NW 19th Street, Lawton, Oklahoma 73507.
The family would like to acknowledge the exceptional care given to Edward by the nurses on the fourth floor of Comanche County Memorial Hospital, the staff of McMahon Tomlinson Nursing Home and the staff of Comanche County Memorial Hospice.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com