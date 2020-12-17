Visitation for Edward Lee Harris will be Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Whinery Huddleston Funeral Home Chapel. His home going celebration will be Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m., in the chapel with Rev. Michael Williamson officiating.
Edward Lee Harris was born Aug. 19, 1932, in Burlington, TX to Reverend Marshall H. and Edna Harris. He attended Burlington High School and was a member of the basketball team. He served in the United States Army for 20 years and was a veteran of the Vietnam Era and Peacetime. He was awarded or authorized the following: First Oak Leaf Cluster to National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stars; Army Commendation Medal; Good Conduct Medal Clasp, Bronze, 4 Loops; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Bronze Star Medal w/l Oak Leave Cluster; Sharpshooter (Rifle). He married Rosie Bell on April 9, 1958. They were married for 43 years prior to her passing. After his retirement from the Army, Edward worked for Wilbert Vault company for 15 years and later Aubrey Chevrolet. He was also employed by Lawton Public Schools as a bus driver for 18 years where he received an award for outstanding attendance as well as a Champion for Children. As part of that time he treasured opportunities he had to transport special needs students. He married Mary Bailey on May 5, 2003. Edward was a member of Frontier Chapel and attended services at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church with his wife. He was a mobile meals program volunteer and was a member of the local VFW.
Edward entered eternal rest on Dec. 2, 2020 at the VA Center in Lawton. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his wife Rosie Bell, and one daughter, Janice Bailey; seven brothers and six sisters.
He is survived by his wife Mary Bailey-Harris of the home; one brother, Clois Harris Sr. (Linda) of Bryan, Texas; one sister Betty Patterson of Odessa, Texas; five sons including: Alvin Bailey, of Lawton, and Bervey Bailey, of Rowlett, TX; four daughters including: Debbie Bailey-Smith (Walter), of Lawton; eight grandchildren including: Amelia Billingslea (Robert) of Yukon; Bailey Perkins (Roderick) and Evans Perkins of Oklahoma City; and four great-grandchildren including: Sebastian and Gwendolyn Billingslea of Yukon; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Mobile Meals Program of the St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church.