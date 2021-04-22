Edward Jerome Tahhahwah Sr. “Tuheen” was born on Aug. 5, 1931 in Richard Spur. He began his journey to his heavenly home on April 19, 2021.
He was an Indian before it was cool to be an Indian. He was a proud member of the Comanche Nation, descendant of the Noyokah band. He was a wonderful Comanche hymn singer.
He attended Fort Sill Indian School all his school years where he spent his time year round gaining experience in agriculture and, what he is most remembered for, boxing. He was a two-time Golden Glove Boxing Champion; FSIS champion and the Army boxing champion in Madison Square Garden.
He served in the Army from 1950-1953. Sometime after discharge of the army, Jerome volunteered to relocate to Chicago, Il, making his way back to Oklahoma in the late 1950s when he met and married Ioleta. After her passing, he met his companion Anna in the early 1990s.
He worked for Indian Health Services for 31 years. After retiring from IHS, he worked for Comanche Nation for about 10 years. Later he worked for Fort Sill Apache Casino, and finished his working years in his 80’s with the Comanche Spur Casino.
He grew up in the powwow community where he became a well-known singer all across the United States. He was a founding member of Eagle Claw drum group established around 1977. Eagle Claw traveled from coast to coast; New Mexico, Florida, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and of course Oklahoma just to name a few states.
He was the last living original founder of CIVA as well as Comanche Little Ponies. In 1976 he traveled to Washington D.C. during the Bicentennial Celebration to perform the Tuwii dance. In 2005, he performed inside the National Museum of the American Indian and the National Mall during Smithsonian Folklife Festival on 4th of July Weekend. He sang Comanche Hymns with Petarsy Indian Mission, UMC on the Smithsonian’s Folkways Beauty and Beyond CD.
Jerome kept his house open for everyone. It could be a night, a couple of weeks, or several months. Everyone was always welcome. Everyone was sonny boy and sister girl. He was always in good spirits with a great sense of humor. He loved joking, terrorizing and sharing laughter. He taught his family how to laugh.
Jerome is survived by his son, Edward Tahhahwah Jr. and wife, Bertha, of Lawton; daughter, Angela “Lokie” Hankins and companion, Richard, both of the home; son, Max Tahhahwah and wife, Annette, of Anadarko; son, Jeremy Tahhahwah of the home; son, Nolan Tahdooahnippah and wife, Hazel of Lawton; son, Otis Tahdooahnippah and wife, Beate of Lawton; son, George Tahdooahnippah and wife, Marina, of Walters; daughter, Lizzie Marie Blackstar and husband, Thomas Jr., of Lawton; son, Ron TwoFeathers of Albuquerque, NM; special sister, Joyce Swift of Richard Spur; special niece, Stephanie Poemoceah of Lawton; He was blessed with 29 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and six great great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by mother, Daisy Smith-Tahhahwah; wife, Ioleta Poemoceah-Tahhahwah; companion, Anna Berry; daughter, Lora Tahhahwah-Beltron; granddaughter, Christina Tahhahwah; brother, Ray Gene Tahahwah Sr.; sister, Thelma Connahvichnah-Mutzinger; great-grandson, Jordan Johnson.