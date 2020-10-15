Edward “Hoss” Elling, age 73, of Lawton passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.
Hoss was born on April 25, 1947 in Lawton to Kermit and Evelyn Whitehead Elling. Hoss and Edwin, his twin brother, were baptized at Ringingberg Pond at the age of seven. He valued his life in the church, both as a Methodist and a Baptist. He came from a long line of Baptist and Methodist and Baptist preachers on both sides of the family.
Hoss was a man of nature and worked the field of agriculture. He was a plowboy not a playboy. He worked as a wheat harvester. He loved the sound of the morning dove and the smell of freshly turned earth. He found God there.
Hoss was an avid fisherman and domino player. He was such a good domino player in fact, that he and a partner won the big domino tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Although Hoss never married, he was loved by many cousins, nieces and nephews. As Brantly said, “He was a good uncle.”
Preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Evelyn Whitehead Elling; three brothers, Jerry Wayne Elling, Edwin Gene Elling and Danny Lee Elling and one brother-in-law, Jimmy D. Anderson, Hoss is survived by one sister, Rhonda Anderson of Indiahoma; one brother, Randy Elling of Elkhart, Texas and four sisters-in-law, Karie Elling of Elkhart, Texas, Charlsie Elling of Cache, Carol Elling of Newark, Texas and Deonna Elling of Saginaw, Texas along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other close relatives and friends.
Graveside services for Edward “Hoss” Elling will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Pecan Cemetery.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com