Edward (Eddie) David Jones, resident of Lawton, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at the O.U. Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was 65.
The Traditional Noon Feast will be held Friday at the Ponca Cultural Center, White Eagle, OK. A funeral ceremony will be at 2 p.m., with Deacon Donnie Ahhaitty officiating. Burial will then follow at the Ponca Tribal Cemetery in Ponca City, Oklahoma . Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory.
Edward was born on Nov. 13, 1955, to DeForrest Jones and Shirley Phyllis Gokey Ahhaitty in Lawton, OK.
He is survived by Sherry Jones, Theresa V., Kay Mopope, Durene Santana, Phyllis Wholf, Denise Marcum, Mandel Smits, Carol McIntosh, and Dennis Halbert.
He is preceded in death by: By both parents; maternal grandparents, Walter and Irene Ahhaitty; maternal aunts & uncles, Melvin Ahhaitty, Clifton Ahhaitty, Billy Ahhaitty, Barbara Ahhaitty; a special sister, Shandolyn Davis; brother, Manual Halberg; nephew, Phillip Eneliko; paternal grandparents, David and Irene Jones; uncle, Norman Jones; aunt, Grace Jones; and sisters, Jaciline Jones, Dee Dee Jones, Irene Jones, and Rosa Roy.
Casket-bearers will be: Michael Tramble, Elijah Bender, Greg Watson, Walter Solis, David Soutter and DeForrest Soutter. Honorary pallbearers will be, Jimmy Killsfirst, Joseph Killsfirst, Walter Fagan, Robert Solis ,Jacson Soutter, Steven Soutter, Chris Soutter, Isreal Garcia, and Emilio Garcia.