Funeral service for Edward E. “Eddie” Adams Sr., will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023 in Faith Bible Church with Rev. Leonard Reimer, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed online by visiting the Faith Bible Lawton Facebook page.
Edward E. “Eddie” Adams Sr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Lawton at the age of 81. He was born Sept. 18, 1941 in Fort Riley, Kansas to Col. Marcus W. and Lillian L. Adams.
He grew up an Army brat- attending four grade schools and three high schools. Eddie graduated from Columbus High School in 1959. Even before graduating high school, he was making a name for himself. While living in Puerto Rico, he became the youngest Eagle Scout at just 13 years old and a yo-yo champion! After graduating he joined the Army Reserves, eventually transferring to the Army National Guard.
In 1974 Eddie married Cheryl and had two children, Eddie Jr. and Blakley. He loved his children and enjoyed raising them. Eddie later went on to be a successful businessman in the community. He owned Adams Marine and Adams Corner. When he wasn’t running his business you could find him at a car show. He enjoyed muscle cars and street rods-even owning a few himself. Eddie was never short on friends and had several very good long-term buddies. While he was ornery, he was loving and always made friends easily. One thing everyone knew to be true was that he loved his Lord, his family, and his church.
He is survived by his son, Eddie Adams Jr. and wife, Michelle, of Lawton; daughter, Blakley Kincanon, and husband, Bobby, of Amarillo, Texas and a granddaughter, Sadie, of Amarillo; his older brother, Dr. Marcus Adams Jr. and wife, Patricia, of Norman; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Terry Adams.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Bible Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
