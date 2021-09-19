Memorial service for Chief Warrant Officer 2 (Retired) Edward B. “Ed” Selstad will be at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 in the Garden Room at Lawton First Assembly.
Burial with full military honors will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Edward B. “Ed” Selstad passed away peacefully in Lawton, on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Lawton, surrounded by family at the age of 82. He was born Oct. 22, 1938 in Osage, Minnesota to Otto and Edna Selstad. He grew up in Minnesota, eventually moving to Anaheim, California where he was a 1956 graduate of Anaheim Union High School. He attended Southern California College of Bible and Art and later earned his associate degree in electronics from Cameron University. He married LaVerne Graves on Dec. 30, 1960 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Mr. Selstad enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and later served in the U.S. Army, completing 21 years of military service. Following his retirement, he worked for the Lawton Post Office, retiring after 23 years of employment.
He loved his family, God, his country, classic cars, and a good dad joke!
He is survived by his wife, LaVerne; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Cindy Selstad; daughter, Kimberly De Los Santos; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Rebecca and Jaxson Best; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Brandon and Sarah Selstad; brother, Kelly Selstad; and sister, Verjorie Glenn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, David Selstad, brothers: Anthony and Daniel Selstad, and sister, Debra Wood.
