Edward Archie Steward, 63 of Lawton, passed away on July 9, 2021. Edward was born on Jan. 13, 1958, in Matawan, New Jersey to Edward and Barbara Steward. He was known for his athleticism. He was wrestling All State in 1976; Ranked #1 undefeated in 1976 Football State Champions; Rutgers Football Alumni HOF in 1992; and Matawan Football Alumni HOF in 2015. Edward also served his country in the United States Army for 20 years. He served in Operation Desert Shield/Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. His hobbies included drawing, painting, and wood carving.
Edward is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Barbara Steward; brother, Michael L. “Mickey” Steward; ex-wife, Kimberly Crump; wife, Ulla Steward; dogs, Gina and Bubba.
Edward is survived by his son, Edward A. Steward of Neptune, NJ; daughter, Janee K Borgella of Lawton; granddaughter, Makayla J. Borgella of Lawton; grandsons: Cameron Steward of Warner Robins, GA and Alexandre G. Borgella of Lawton; sister, Barbara J. Steward of Asbury Park, NJ; brother, William I. Steward of Beaumont, TX; brother, Mark T. Steward of Asbury Park, NJ; daughters: Alexandra Barlow and Francesca Barlow of Long Island, NJ; nieces and nephews: Vincent, Christopher, Jarret, Crystal, Mel-Ling, Eva, Holly, Kayla, Tyon, Melanie, Ashely; and his dog Toodlam.
Funeral Services are 11 a.m., Friday, July 23, 2021 at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Chapel, at 6210 NW Cache Rd. Lawton. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin. Services are under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.