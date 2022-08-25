Edmund Joseph Hoyt of Graham, Texas, 59 years of age went to his heavenly home on Aug. 19, 2022 with his loving family by his side. He is a member of the Comanche Nation. He was born in Keene, New Hampshire on May 29, 1963 to Barbara Kay Atauvich and Ellis Victor Hoyt Sr. He was the youngest of four siblings. He was a kind uncle to all his nieces, nephews and to all who knew him. He attended Olney Public Schools in Olney, Texas. He worked as a factory worker and in his spare time loved to work with his hands making all kinds of crafts.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday Aug. 26, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and funeral service on Aug. 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. both at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home at 2701 SW J Ave J, Lawton, OK 73505. Burial will follow at the Cache KCA cemetery. A meal will follow at the Cahoma Building at 752 Quanah Rd, Cache. Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor Lloyd Heminokeky. Floral arrangements have been provided by Scotts House of Flowers. Flowers would be gratefully accepted and may be sent to Comanche Nation Funeral home.
He is survived by his nieces: Monica Hoyt and husband Wayland McBride; Marci and husband Abel Bueno Jr.; Rachel Logan and boyfriend Shelby Smith; nephews: John Hoyt and girlfriend Erica Moore; Ellis Hoyt III and wife Angie; Greg Reed and wife Ann; Heather Reed and Anisa McBride; aunts: Eleanor McDaniel; Arlene Kemp; Jackie Atauvich; Arletta McKee; Karen Sue Samis; Liberty Brown and Anna Hutchins; uncles: Carl Atauvich, and Al Atauvich and many great nieces, great nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Regina Hoyt, daughter Vandy Kay Hoyt, mother Barbara Kay Atauvich Hoyt, father Ellis Victor Hoyt Sr., sisters Rosalie Reed, Christine Lefler and brother Ellis Victor Hoyt Jr., grandparents Rose Yokesuite, Lee Atauvich and Ruth Anna May, Edmund Joseph Hoyt.
He is a descendant of the Massacre at Sand Creek, Colorado of 1864. He is a direct descendant of Arapaho Chief Little Raven, Comanche Chiefs Whitewolf, Iron Mountain and Wild Horse, Comanche Medicine Women Sanapia, Chappy Poafpybitty and Mary Poafpybitty.