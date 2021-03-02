Edmond “Eddie” Lee Mahseet 73 went to his heavenly home on Feb. 26, 2021 in Oklahoma City.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Mahseet Cemetery, 1007 S. Myers Road Apache, with Pastor Sharon Gomez officiating. Burial with military honors will be under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Eddie was born in Lawton to Mamie Mahseet and Leroy Williams on July 16, 1947. He attended school at Apache he was on the Apache High School football team. He loved men’s fast pitch softball and boxing.
Edmond Lee “Eddie” Mahseet served, with Honor, in the US Marine Corps from Oct. 23, 1964 to Sept. 19, 1968 (3 years, 11 months and 12 days) earning the rank of Corporal. He completed Boot Training at the Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot San Diego, CA and the Infantry Training Regiment (ITR) at Camp Pendleton, CA. Cpl. Mahseet was a Fleet Marine Rifleman and Radio Telephone Operator (RTO). He served two 13 month tours of duty (2 years, 2 months and 2 days) in Vietnam. Both tours were with the 1st Marine Division. He participated in 26 combat operations during his two tours of duty. While in Vietnam he was based at Combat Bases Hue, Phu Bai, Da Nang and Chu Lai in the I Corps area of operations along and south of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). Cpl. Mahseet also served briefly at Camp Lejeune, SC. In the book “Young Blood, a History of the 1st Battalion, 27th Marines” it is documented that he fought and killed the enemy in hand to hand combat. The Marine Corps, State of Oklahoma, the Comanche Nation and the Republic thank Cpl. Mahseet for his dedicated, faithful and honorable service to God and Country. Once a Marine always a Marine, Semper Fi Brother, rest in peace.
Eddie served on the Comanche Business Committee, MC many pow wows, was the Voice of the Indians for Indians radio program, D.J. at the Comanche Nation Casinos on special occasions, member of the southwest Oklahoma Vietnam Veterans and Comanche Indian Veterans. Eddie always supported all of the Indian military organizations. Eddie was a very compassionate person that made everyone he met feel loved. He was a mens straight dancer and competed nationwide.
Eddie is survived by wife, Elizabeth Mahseet of the home; eight children: Teresa and Anthony Haywood, and Mable Mahseet all of Anadarko; Eagles and Megan Mahseet of Geronimo; Nigel Mahseet of the home; Tiffany LeBarre of Elgin; Adrianne Mahseet and Leisha Mahseet of Geary and adopted son Jason and Crystal Lightfoot of Apache; brothers and sisters: Linda and Tommy Atchavit of Apache; Roman and Kim Prouty Jr. of Newcastle; Janetta Prouty of Lawton; Michael Prouty of Wichita Falls, TX; 27 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by mother, Mamie Mahseet Prouty; father Roman Prouty Sr.; brother, Bobby Prouty; two daughters: Leah Rochelle Mahseet and Eddy Ja’net Mahseet; granddaughter baby girl Mahseet; great-granddaughter Faith Mahseet; sister Cindy Williams and grandmother, Mable Mahseet.