Private funeral service for Edmond D. Trim, age 89, of Cache, Oklahoma will be at 12:00 p.m., noon on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Frederick. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton at 2:00 p.m., with full military honors. Services are under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick, Oklahoma. Mr. Tim passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at his sons’ home in Frederick.
Edmond D. Trim was born November 1, 1930, in Sweet Gum Head, Florida, to Bascom B. and Lula Bell (Scott) Trim. He attended school at Enterprise, Alabama, and later received a GED from Geneva High School, Geneva, Alabama. On April 1, 1953, he and Beatrice W. Wyatt were united in marriage in Pascagoula, Mississippi. He served in the United States Army as kitchen supervisor, retiring in 1977, as Sergeant First Class; Edmond later worked for Treasure Lake Job Corps in Indiahoma. He was a member of the Mt. Scott Masonic Lodge #540 of Lawton, Oklahoma.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Beatrice Trim of the home; three sons, Ruddie Trim of Andalusia, Alabama, VonErick Trim and his wife Shelly of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Carlton Trim and his wife Shelly of Frederick, Oklahoma; one daughter, Teresa Trim and her husband EricThomasson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; two brothers, Oyer Trim of Sampson, Alabama and Randle Trim of Sampson, Alabama; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bascom and Lula Bell Trim; and one grandson, Michael Leasure.
An online guestbook is available at, www.jacksonfuneral.net
Due to COVID-19, no more than 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Viewing for friends and family will be on Monday, April 20, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home. The funeral service may be viewed by following the Facebook livestream link at: Jackson Funeral Home, Inc. — Frederick, Oklahoma